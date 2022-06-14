Monaco’s Town Council has put together a whole programme to make the most of the sunshine in the Principality.

Summer means the return of summer entertainment. After a two-year absence due to Covid, Jean-Marc Déoriti-Castellini, Deputy Mayor in charge of events, presented this year’s programme at a press conference.

Splash Party

On 15 June, a big party for young people aged 12 to 17 will be taking place at the Rainier III Nautical Stadium. There will be a DJ and free soft drinks all afternoon.

Junior Street Art Challenge

There will be a live urban art competition from June 17 to 20. Three teams of middle and high school students will compete by creating street artworks on the Casino’s Terrasses.

Midsummer Music Festival

On June 21, concerts will be held throughout the day and throughout the town. To end ‘on a high note’, the band Skip The Use will round off proceedings with a rock concert on the Port de Monaco.

Evenings at Square Gastaud

Eight musical evenings are planned from 6 July to 24 August, every Wednesday: four for children and four for adults, alternately.

U Sciaratu

The Carnival is back on 8 July at 6 pm. Parades, musical groups and fun workshops will fill the streets of Le Rocher on an African theme. At 10pm, a DJ will be pumping up the volume on the Place de la Mairie.

Outdoor activities at the Port

From 14 July to 21 August, there will be a carousel, basketball, motorcycles and electric karts for all ages at the Port de Monaco All in shaded and landscaped areas, to cope better with the summer heat.

Fireworks

On July 30 and August 13 at 10 p.m., there will be fireworks displays, followed by concerts on Quai Albert Ier.

