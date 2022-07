The most prestigious of European basketball competitions unveiled its game calendar with thirty-four rounds in store for ASM Basket.

The Roca Team will begin its Euroleague campaign on Friday, October 7, 2022 away to Virtus Segafredo Bologna (8:30 pm).

The season’s first encounter at Gaston-Médecin will take place a few days later, on 13 October 2022 (7 pm), against the defending European champions, Anadolu Efes Istanbul.

The complete 2022-2023 season calendar:

7 October (8:30 pm) : Virtus Segrafredo Bologna/AS Monaco Basket

13 October (7 pm) : AS Monaco Basket/Anadolu Efes Istanbul

18 October (8:05 pm) : Maccabi Playtika Tel Aviv/AS Monaco Basket

21 October (8 pm) : Panathinaikos OPAP Athens/AS Monaco Basket

27 October (8:30 pm) : Olympiacos Piraeus/AS Monaco Basket

3 November (7 pm): AS Monaco Basket/Crvena Zvezda mts Belgrade

11 November (8:30 pm) : Valencia Basket/AS Monaco Basket

18 November (7 pm) : AS Monaco Basket/Cazoo Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz

22 November (7 pm) : AS Monaco Basket/Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul

25 November (7 pm) : AS Monaco Basket/FC Bayern Munich

1 December (8 pm) : ASVEL/AS Monaco Basket

8 December (8:45 pm) : Real Madrid/AS Monaco Basket

14 December (7 pm) : AS Monaco Basket/FC Barcelona

16 December (7 pm) : AS Monaco Basket/ALBA Berlin

23 December 8:30 pm) : EA7 Emporio Armani Milan/AS Monaco Basket

29 December (7 pm) : AS Monaco Basket/Zalgiris Kaunas

5 January (8:30 pm) : Partizan NIS Belgrade/AS Monaco Basket

10 January (7 pm) : AS Monaco Basket/Olympiacos Piraeus

12 January (7 pm) : Crvena Zvezda mts Belgrade/AS Monaco Basket

19 January (7:45 pm) : Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul/AS Monaco Basket

27 January (7 pm) : AS Monaco Basket/EA7 Emporio Armani Milan

1 February (8 pm) : ALBA Berlin/AS Monaco Basket

3 February (7 pm) : AS Monaco Basket/Real Madrid

10 February (7 pm) : AS Monaco Basket/ASVEL

24 February (8:45 pm) : FC Barcelona/AS Monaco Basket

2 March (7 pm) : AS Monaco Basket/Maccabi Playtika Tel Aviv

8 March (7 pm) : AS Monaco Basket/Panathinaikos OPAP Athens

10 March (8:30 pm) : Gazoo Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz/AS Monaco Basket

16 March (7 pm) : AS Monaco Basket/Virtus Segafredo Bologna

24 March (7 pm) : AS Monaco Basket/Valencia Basket

29 March (7 pm) : Zalgiris Kaunas/AS Monaco Basket

31 March (8:30 pm) : FC Bayern Munich/AS Monaco Basket

7 April (7 pm) : AS Monaco Basket/Partizan NIS Belgrade