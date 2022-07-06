Two displays are planned: one in July, the other in August.

The Principality’s skies will be alight this summer, with two fireworks displays organised by Monaco Town Hall, at 10 pm. Head to the Quai Albert Ier to enjoy these two magical evenings:

The first display will be on Saturday, 30 July. It will be followed by a DJ party.

The second will be held on Saturday, 13 August. Afterwards there will be a disco evening with the band High Energy.

Both evenings are open to all and completely free of charge.