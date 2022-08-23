The 21-year-old driver died.

Around 5.30 a.m. on Saturday 20 August, the fire brigade responded to a major traffic accident in Eze, on the Basse Corniche, Avenue Raymond Poincaré.

According to the SDIS06 fire and rescue service, a vehicle fell more than 25 metres down the corniche. The driver, a young man aged 21, was trapped inside the vehicle when help arrived. Unfortunately, the fire brigade found him dead.

Faced with this complex situation, the Mountain Fire Brigade Group (GMSP) had to employ several methods in order to access the vehicle. In total, 30 firefighters and 15 vehicles were deployed. Trains stopped running for the duration of the recovery.