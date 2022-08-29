The sturdy car is primarily a utility vehicle with a minimum price of €60,950.

The multinational INEOS continues to grow. Before its expansion into China, the group’s owner and Monaco resident, Jim Ratcliffe, had also launched his car company. Manufacturing not just any cars, but ultra-robust 4x4s that can go anywhere. Their model name: the INEOS Grenadier.

A 4×4 to overtake Land Rover

The main competition of the INEOS Grenadier is its British rival, Land Rover. The two brands are now competing in the off-road and rugged 4×4 vehicle sector.

Whether it was a publicity stunt or genuine interest, James Cowan, a retired British major-general, was quoted as saying, “For decades Land Rovers have served us and the British Army well, but our fleet needs to be replaced.”

To test the Grenadier’s robustness, the firm test-drove the latest versions of the car on the steep and rugged terrain of Kosovo. Closer to home, the 4×4 was also put through its paces on the roads and hills of Scotland. The Grenadier performed incredibly well on these difficult roads.

The car is about to be sold to the general public. Built at a former Smart factory in Hambach, France, the first vehicle deliveries are expected to arrive soon. The Grenadier is priced from €60,950.

