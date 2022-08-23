After making an offer to buy Chelsea a few months ago, the OGC Nice owner and Monaco resident is now reportedly interested in buying a stake of Manchester United.

Since the Glazer family, which has owned Manchester United since 2005, is reportedly open to selling part of its shares, INEOS boss Jim Ratcliffe has expressed an interest in entering into negotiations.

A spokesman for the English group suggested as much in a statement reported by The Times. “If the club is up for sale, Jim is a potential buyer. If it were possible, we would want to talk about a long-term takeover,” he said.

Jim Ratcliffe, Manchester United fan

“It’s not about talking about the money that has been spent or not spent. Jim is looking at what can be done now, and knowing how important the club is to the city, it’s the right time for a fresh start.”

A Red Devils fan, Jim Ratcliffe had already tried to buy the London club Chelsea earlier in the summer. The situation would be different with Manchester United, since only a minority stake in the club’s capital is currently being considered, before, perhaps, full control in the longer term.