If you’re a keen admirer of the Italian brand then the Principality is the place to be, to feast your eyes on all types of Ferraris.

There are plenty of Ferraris in Monaco. According to Car Industry Analysis, there were 2.86 new Ferraris registered per 1000 inhabitants in Monaco in 2021. Taking into account the total population of the country, this adds up to just over a hundred Ferraris.

With this impressive tally, the Principality ranks as the country with the most Ferraris, far ahead of Andorra and Luxembourg, in second and third place respectively.

There is a real love story between the Italian car maker and the Principality. In June, there was a parade of 144 Ferraris in front of Monte-Carlo Casino. Not forgetting that Monegasque Formula 1 driver Charles Leclerc is part of the Scuderia Ferrari team.