The Italian businessman was spotted with Prince Albert II and Stefano Domenicali, president of Formula 1, during the Italian Grand Prix at the Monza track on 11 September.

As ambassador in charge of the development of F1 commercial partnerships since the start of the season, Flavio Briatore was naturally present at his country’s Grand Prix, which was held in Monza.

Alongside Stefano Domenicali, the Monegasque resident was able to talk to Prince Albert II, but also to the Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli. The Italian Grand Prix was won by the unshakeable Max Verstappen, ahead of Charles Leclerc’s Ferrari.