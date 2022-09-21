On Thursday 15 September, the Casino Café de Paris’ most loyal customers were treated to an exceptional evening at the casino that loves you.

Following on from “Les Années Folles”, “Winter Chic” and “Dolce Vita”, it was time to “Fall in love with Monte-Carlo”. A surprise-packed evening exclusively for the Casino Café de Paris’ most loyal clients, the My Monte-Carlo card members.

“Unfortunately, Covid-19 forced us to stop organising the shows. The entire casino staff was therefore delighted to be able to get these events going again”, says Daniel Lovazzani, Head of the Monaco Casinos’ automatic machines section. The customers, too, had grown fond of the evenings, which were launched in 2018.

And with good reason. Everything is carefully designed to satisfy the guests and to forge even closer bonds with the staff who help them on a daily basis. “The Café de Paris introduces itself to its customers as the casino that loves them. We have a different approach with customers. We pamper them, we spoil them. There are many treats: tea, champagne, macarons… We want them to feel at home,” says the SBM.

On the bill for this red and black themed evening: entertainment, petits-fours, unlimited champagne… and games of course! Not to mention the gifts that were handed out over the evening, such as tickets for the Monte-Carlo Jazz Festival.

The SBM pulled out all the stops!

If you were in the vicinity of the Place du Casino on the evening of 15 September, you were probably struck by the levitating pianist and the lively music coming from the casino…

© Monte-Carlo SBM

It was all part of the show organised at the Casino Café de Paris to thank its loyal customers. “I think we are the only ones to provide this kind of event,” adds Daniel Lovazzani.

While many people travel from as far afield as St Tropez or San Remo to enjoy the top-of-the-range service on offer in Monte Carlo, the majority of clients are Monegasque residents.

“The clientele is quite local and female, between 40 and 70 years old during the week, and a little younger at the weekend,” added the Head of section.

The evening definitely lived up to the expectations of said clientele, who are already looking forward to the next event!