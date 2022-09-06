The new times will remain in place until 9 October, the annual closure date.
Monaco Town Hall has published the new opening times for the Rainier III water sports stadium on its social media. From Monday 5 September until 9 October, which is the annual closure date to make way for the ice rink, the opening times are as follows:
• Monday to Friday : open 7.00 am – pool cleared at 5.40 pm
• Saturday and Sunday : open 9.00 am – pool cleared at 5.40 pm
Price details :
- Adult admission (12+ years old): 6€ (residents and Monegasques) / 7.50€ (external visitors)
- Children’s admission (3-11 years old): 4.80€ (residents and Monegasques) / 6 € (external)
- Free for all children under 3.
- Free for Monegasques and residents over 65 years old.
- Reduced and group rates available on the Town Hall website.