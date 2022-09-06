The new times will remain in place until 9 October, the annual closure date.

Monaco Town Hall has published the new opening times for the Rainier III water sports stadium on its social media. From Monday 5 September until 9 October, which is the annual closure date to make way for the ice rink, the opening times are as follows:

• Monday to Friday : open 7.00 am – pool cleared at 5.40 pm

• Saturday and Sunday : open 9.00 am – pool cleared at 5.40 pm

Price details :