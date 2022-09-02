Applications must be submitted by 15 October.

As the Stockholm World Water Week draws to a close, the Donors’ Initiative for Mediterranean Freshwater Ecosystems (DIMFE), one of the initiatives of the Prince Albert II Foundation, created in 2021, is launching its second call for projects.

Three themes have been defined:

The conservation and restoration of biodiversity and freshwater ecosystems

Sustainable use and management of water resources

The development and implementation of sustainable financing mechanisms for the conservation of freshwater ecosystems and the sustainable use of water resources.

The selected projects will be eligible for DIMFE funding as of the first quarter of 2023. To be selected, they must “adopt a holistic approach that takes into account community and cultural aspects such as the inclusion of socio-economic benefits for local populations, the promotion of cultural practices beneficial to the environment and respect for ethnicity and gender dimensions.”

If you are interested, you can submit your application before 15 October 2022, the closing date of the call for projects. In 2021, six projects were selected and are supported by the DIMFE in Morocco, Croatia, Malta, Greece, Bosnia-Herzegovina and Albania.

For more information and to download an application form, go to: https://www.dimfe.org/en/submit-a-project