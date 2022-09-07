Classic.. but not only! The motto of the festival’s artistic director, Chrystelle Couturier, says a lot about the programme for the 20th edition, which runs from Saturday 10 to 17 September.

Lyric artist Chrystelle Couturier, artistic director of the festival, has put together a very eclectic programme for a very special anniversary. And don’t panic if you are not a great connoisseur, there’s something for everyone!

For a start, there is the free opening concert on Petite Afrique beach, the themed gala dinner and the ‘eyes closed’ candlelight concert.

Jean-François Zygel, patron

This year’s patron is none other than Jean-François Zygel, winner of the Victoire de la Musique award in 2016. The composer, improviser and pianist is also a TV and radio presenter. He will perform on Sunday 11th at 6.30 pm at the Beaulieu-sur-mer casino. He will be joined by experienced musicians and exceptional artists who will showcase their instruments: string quartet, piano, trumpet and accordion. Les Virtuoses, Les Itinérantes, and Félicien Brut, to name but a few.

Audiences will also be able to enjoy Mozart and Haydn’s repertoires performed by the Orchestre National de Cannes.

Since the festival is a time for sharing, students from the SIVOM and departmental Conservatoires will have the opportunity to meet the musicians. They and their teachers are invited to attend the concerts and rehearsals free of charge.

Exceptional venues

What makes the Beaulieu Classic Festival so special is that it ‘moves around’, because the organisers’ aim is also to present Beaulieu’s rich heritage. This year, audiences can discover the magnificent Rotunda, the beautiful Anglican church of St Michael’s, or the famous Beaulieu casino. A guaranteed delight!

© Beaulieu Classic Festival

You can see the full programme on the festival website.