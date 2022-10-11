It is a dream come true thanks to the “Monaco On Stage – 100 years of concerts in Monaco” exhibition this autumn in the Exhibition Hall on Quai Antoine I.

Monaco has had a special relationship with music for over a scentury. Joséphine Baker, Charles Aznavour, Lady Gaga, Prince, Alicia Keys, Celine Dion, Mariah Carey… They have all performed on the legendary stages of the Salle des Etoiles at the Sporting Monte-Carlo or the Opéra Garnier. You may have seen one or more of these artists on stage, but now you can take a peek behind the curtain.

With the “Monaco On Stage – 100 years of concerts in Monaco” exhibition, organised from 15 October to 31 December, the Department of Cultural Affairs, in partnership with the Société des Bains de Mer, is giving visitors the chance to explore the autographed corridors and reconstructed dressing rooms of these landmark venues.

The organisers promise to let you experience the music “from the inside”, listening to iconic guitar riffs, or a unique version of the famous “My Way”. They will also share juicy anecdotes and previously unreleased content about the stars who have performed in the Principality.

The project is curated by Alex Jaffray, composer, producer and music columnist, and Rudy Sabounghi, scenographer for the major European venues.

Practical details: