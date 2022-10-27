A package to suit every budget, in a magical setting – until 2 April 2023.

The weather is getting gradually cooler, so what better way to enjoy some delicious tea, than in the warmth of a majestic hotel? This is the experience you can enjoy at the Hôtel Hermitage with the return of its “Tea Time Chic”.

Until April 2, 2023, every Saturday and Sunday from 3 to 6 p.m., the Hôtel Hermitage is the place to be for all tea lovers. Under the splendid glass roof of the Hermitage’s Eiffel Mezzanine, everyone will be able to enjoy a moment of indulgence, accompanied by fine music.

Four packages are available, ranging from €55 to €250. They all include a selection of Dammann Frères teas, savoury finger food, pastries and a jar of honey from the hotel’s own hives.

The 70€ Chic formula comes with a glass of champagne. The €200 package also includes a one-hour massage at the Monte Carlo Marine Spa. Perfect for complete relaxation.

Finally, the Chic & Caviar package at €250 is aimed at the most discerning gourmets, since instead of an hour’s massage, 20 grammes of caviar will be served in addition to a glass of vintage champagne.

