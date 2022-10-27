At least a ten per cent reduction, or more depending on consumption spikes.

It looks like it is going to be a tough winter in terms of energy supply. To comply with the French government’s recommendations, Nice Côte d’Azur airport has announced that it will shortly be reducing its electricity consumption by 10%, or 3.8 GWh.

To achieve its goal, the airport is focusing on lighting, air conditioning, heating, water management and eco-friendly practices by the many employees on site. In concrete terms, there will be a shift to almost entirely LED lighting, including on the runways.

All advertising displays will be switched off at night, as will some of the outdoor lighting between 1 and 4 a.m. All gas boilers will also be replaced, and the thermostat set to 19° in winter and 26° in summer.

Aiming for self-sufficiency through solar panels

At the same time, the airport group wants to develop its renewable energy sources through a new plan. The company has brought forward the implementation of a project that was already being considered: the installation of photovoltaic panels.

They will be installed at Nice and Cannes-Mandelieu airports and a solar farm with a capacity of 6 GWh will be built on the grounds of Golfe de Saint-Tropez airport. Cannes-Mandelieu airport will therefore become self-sufficient, as will Saint-Tropez, which should be able to sell surplus electricity to the tune of 5 GWh.

The group intends to pursue these savings over time to achieve a sustainable reduction in consumption. The airport also has a more robust plan that can be activated if the need arises this winter.