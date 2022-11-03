There has been a slight drop in the number of new cases in the Principality.

Last week, 24 to 30 October, 63 new people contracted the Covid virus, 24 fewer than the previous week. A total of 1096 PCR and antigenic tests were performed this week.

As of 30 October, 11 people, including 4 residents, were still hospitalised at the Princess Grace Hospital. Two other people are being treated in intensive care.

SEE ALSO: Covid-19: vaccination campaign against new variants started on Monday

The incidence rate, which had risen sharply last week, is now falling again. As of 30 October, there were 162 positive cases per 100,000 people, compared to 222 the previous week.