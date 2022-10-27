Last week’s figures are not encouraging.

The number of new infections is rising again. While the trend of new Covid-positive cases was gradually decreasing, last week saw a jump in infections. 87 more people contracted Covid between 17 and 23 October.

Four new people were admitted to the Princess Grace Hospital (CHPG). As a result, 13 patients are currently in hospital and, sadly, the virus caused the death of a 78-year-old resident on 22 October.

Covid’s return last week is also reflected in the incidence rate, which rose to 222 positive cases per 100,000 people from 189 the previous week.

More information on vaccination and how to make an appointment: Government of Monaco