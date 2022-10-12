The incidence rate is rising again in France and Monaco.

On Monday October 10, the Principality kicked off its vaccination campaign against Covid-19 with the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, suited to the variants that are currently prevalent, i.e. the original strain and the Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 variants.

The vaccine is intended for fully vaccinated people, those who have already received at least two vaccine injections, or who have received an injection and contracted the virus (positive PCR or antigenic test). The booster dose is also particularly recommended for people aged 60 and over, pregnant women, and people who are immunocompromised or have co-morbidities.

To receive the booster dose, you can make an appointment with the Covid19 call centre on +377 92 05 55 00, available 7 days a week from 9am to 5pm, on the Government of Monaco website or on Monaco Santé.

Those aged 12 and over can also receive an initial Pfizer-BioNTech injection.

The epidemic seems to be taking off again in France and Monaco. According to the Agence Régionale de Santé Provence-Alpes-Côte-d’Azur (regional health authority), the incidence rate has been on the rise over the past month, particularly in the Alpes-Maritimes, with 390 positive cases per 100,000 inhabitants, compared to 316 last week.

In the Principality, the incidence rate was 235 positive cases per 100,000 inhabitants on Sunday 9 October, compared to 197 the previous week. As of 9 October, eight people were in hospital at the CHPG. None of them are being treated in intensive care, however.