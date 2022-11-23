Tastings, performances, curiosities and iconic objects will be on offer.

Last year’s fair was a great success. Louis Ducruet came for the event’s inauguration. For this third edition, which will take place from 3 to 4 December at the Grimaldi Forum, Made in Japan has some great entertainment in store for its guests.

Japan and its culture have always fascinated the West, as the fair organisers are well aware, hence the dances and kimono parades performed by the “Kimono Japan Beauty” group. The French “Rakugo-ka”, Cyril Coppini, will introduce the art of Rakugo. More intriguing and often much less well known, Rakugo is a Japanese literary performance in which the solo performer tells a funny tale, in a lively and enthusiastic style.

SEE ALSO: Monaco Friends of Japan: “Japan intrigues and attracts in equal measure”

Of course, the fair will be full of stands where you can taste Japanese gastronomy and discover its rich culture thanks to the many exhibitors of incense, jewellery, porcelain, books, teas…

The fair costs €10 and is open from 10am to 6pm on Saturday and until 5pm on Sunday at the Grimaldi Forum, in the Diaghilev Room. The Kimono parade will take place twice on 3 December, at 10.30am and 3pm. On Sunday it will be at 2pm. The two Rakugo performances will be held at 1:30 pm on Saturday and 11:30 am on Sunday.