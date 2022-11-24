Stefano Domenicali, CEO of the Formula One Group, and Flavio Briatore, Formula One ambassador and Monaco resident, visited the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, on Tuesday 22 November.

The President of Azerbaijan and the two Formula 1 representatives discussed the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, whose popularity is growing year on year. The different parties expressed their satisfaction with the large number of tourists coming to Azerbaijan to watch the races. Stefano Domenicali and Flavio Briatore expressed their intention to further develop competitions in Azerbaijan.

Unanimous approval for Baku’s urban circuit

They also stressed that the Baku city circuit is one of the most beautiful tracks in the Formula 1 world championship. Stefano Domenicali and Flavio Briatore also said they were impressed by the beauty, cleanliness and lighting system of the city of Baku, congratulating President Ilham Aliyev.

The two F1 representatives also noted the considerable road safety works carried out, with in particular the construction of thousands of kilometres of new roads.