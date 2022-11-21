Monaco Rugby Sevens won the biggest title in their history when they were crowned French Rugby Sevens champions on Saturday, beating Section Paloise 24-14 in the final.

They were the favourites. They lived up to the hype! After winning two of the three legs organised this season, Jérémy Aicardi’s men clinched the French championship title, after losing to the Barbarians in last year’s final.

After an impeccable run with victories over La Rochelle (25-12) and Stade Français (19-14), the Monegasques faced off against the Palois in the final for their fourth meeting of the season.

Perfectly in control

Cecil Afrika’s team got the match off to a perfect start at the La Défense Arena, with two tries scored by Tom Mitchell and Jonas Mikalcius. After a slight comeback by Section Paloise, Ibai Leconte and Gaspard Lalli each scored a try to seal the win for Monaco.

The title rewards the exceptional work carried out by the MR7 over the last two seasons, supported by stars of the sport and under the guidance of Jérémy Aicardi, to form the best rugby sevens team in France.