Jéméry Aicardi’s men lost out in the final of the tournament to the Barbarians (14-40) at the Paris-La Défense Arena.

There were inevitably some regrets after losing the final. But for Monegasque rugby players, there is a more important point. By becoming French vice-champions in rugby sevens for the first time in their history, in only their second participation in the In Extenso Supersevens, the Monegasques once again proved that they are a force to be reckoned with.

As Jérémy Aicardi confided to us a few weeks ago at the Sportel Awards, Monaco Rugby Sevens’ journey is scarcely believable, with an incredible record in recent years. And what can we say about this season, with MR7s winning two of the three legs that took place in Aix-en-Provence, Toulouse and La Rochelle?

The future looks bright

In Paris, by qualifying among the eight best French teams, Monaco Rugby Sevens had a chance to pick up another title, the greatest in its history so far. Despite contributions from Dan Norton and Cecil Afrika, Jérémy Aicardi’s athletes lost in the final against the Barbarians (14-40), after having first put out La Rochelle and Racing 92.

The Monegasques were 21-0 down, but scored two tries in the final, in particular thanks to Dan Norton. However they ended up conceding five tries in total, and losing Cecil Afrika to an injury. Still, with this title, French vice-champions, MR7s has proven yet again that Monaco has everything it takes to become a genuine rugby region.