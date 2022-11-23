New stamps will be on sale and excellent themed exhibitions will add colour to Les Terrasses de Fontvieille.

This is a can’t-miss event for all philatelists and history buffs in general. The international philatelic event, MonacoPhil 2022, will be held on the Terrasses de Fontvieille, right by the Musée des Timbres et des Monnaies (Stamp and Coin Museum).

From 24 to 26 November, the public will be able to discover, free of charge, more than 100 stamps provided by the Museum of Stamps and Coins, as well as two themed exhibitions. One is on India and the other on the postal history of Napoleon I’s Grande Armée, including Prince Albert II’s special collection.

Five new issues

For collectors, dealers will be in the Espace Léo Ferré and it will be possible to buy four limited edition folders and five new issues from the Office des Timbres (Stamp Office):

The MonacoPhil 2022 cover focuses on Napoleon I and his meeting with Honoré V

The cover of the joint issue by Monaco and the French Southern and Antarctic Lands, on the theme of Albert I

A cover commemorating Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II

A stamp for the 10th anniversary of the Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation

A stamp on the Indian Ocean mission of the Explorations de Monaco

The icing on the cake is a “philatelic passport” to be completed during the event. Full passports entitle the holders to take part in a tombola with prestigious prizes in store for the winners.

The event will be open from 10am to 5.30pm, from 24 to 26 November on Les Terrasses de Fontvieille.