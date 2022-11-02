Monaco Town Hall, with the help of Nice’s Repair Café, is organising workshops to teach participants the basics of repair work, helping them to get their equipment working again.

Repairing instead of replacing is a common sense solution to avoid waste and over-consumption. However, mending a garment or undertaking a complex repair of electronic equipment can be daunting if you have never done it before.

With the aim of helping everyone in the Principality, the Mùnegu Repair Café is back for its fourth edition on Saturday 5th November, from 3.30 pm to 6 pm at the Condamine market.

The first Repair Café was launched in April and was so successful that two more editions were organised in the following months.

It is now necessary to sign up for the workshop in advance, such is the demand. You can do so by phone (+377) 93 15 22 93, via email jbonnin@mairie.mc or internet: weezevent