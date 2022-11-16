The site aims to assist Monegasque professionals and help combat money laundering and funding of terrorism.

The Principality continues to simplify and modernise. The Budget and Treasury Department is the latest entity to benefit, with the launch of the new frozen asset website.

All decisions to freeze funds and economic resources taken by the Minister of State will now be published on this dedicated website. The Budget and Treasury Directorate will maintain a list of natural and legal persons, entities or bodies that are subject to international economic sanctions.

Professionals can access the list by downloading it directly from the site. They can also sign up to receive alerts when the list is updated.

This approach is part of the Monegasque system for combating money laundering and the funding of terrorism.

New site: Gel des Fonds