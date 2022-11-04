No Finish Line is back on Saturday 12 November for eight days’ non-stop running until Sunday 20 November.

For the past two years, the Covid situation has meant the format of the race had to take the health constraints into account. This year, the race is back in its original form with an ambitious goal: to cover 400,000 kilometres thanks to 10,000 participants.

For more than 20 years, this huge charity run has risen to the challenge of drawing thousands of participants. Four million kilometres have been covered, and almost five million euros donated to projects to help sick or underprivileged children.

The principle is simple: run or walk on the 1400m Fontvieille circuit, which will be open 24 hours a day for 8 days non-stop. You can do as many kilometres as you want, as many times as you want.

Yakuba Ouattara, patron of the 2022 edition

For every kilometre covered, Children & Future undertakes to donate 1 euro to support projects for sick or underprivileged children. And for the second consecutive year, Yakuba Ouattara, vice-captain of the Roca Team, will be No Finish Line’s patron.

The race will start on Saturday 12 November at 2pm and finish on Sunday 20 November at 2pm. Registrations for individuals and teams are open until November 10 online or on site at the Chapiteau Fontvieille.

The entrance fee is 13 euros for adults and 6 euros for under 10s. Each registration is valid for the eight days of the race.