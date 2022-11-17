Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene handed out packages to the charity’s recipients.

Monaco’s National Day will soon be upon us. It will take place on Saturday 19 November and many activities are being organised lately to celebrate the event. National Day is also synonymous with Sovereign’s Day and to mark the occasion, Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene distributed parcels to Monaco Red Cross recipients.

© Eric Mathon / Prince’s Palace

On Wednesday morning, the Prince and Princess paid a visit to the Red Cross headquarters to help with the charity’s effort for those in need. Camille Gottlieb, Head of the Youth Section, and members of the Board of Directors were also present for the occasion.

As a reminder, National Day has been on November 19 since Prince Rainier III acceded to the throne. Blessed Rainier of Arezzo is also celebrated on the same date. National Day was previously celebrated on the feast day of the reigning Prince’s Patron Saint.