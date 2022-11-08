Three exhibitions in one trip, no less. Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene visited three exhibitions with ties to the Principality while in the United States.

On Wednesday 2 November, in Washington D.C., the Sovereign Prince visited the John F. Kennedy Centre to view the photo exhibition of the first Environmental Photography Contest in 2021. Created in partnership with the Prince Albert II Foundation, the theme of the first competition was “Humanity & Wildlife: Crossed Destinies, Shared Territories”

The exhibition is ongoing until 20 November and is free of charge. Applications for the third edition are now open.

© Zaid Hamid / Embassy of Monaco

« Grace of Monaco: Princess in Dior »

Also in Washington D.C., the Prince took the opportunity to visit the Hillwood Museum, where a lovely exhibition is being held in honour of Princess Grace. “Princess in Dior” looks at the relationship of trust between Princess Grace and the designer Christian Dior through the dresses she wore. First exhibited in Granville at the Dior Museum in 2019, the dresses have crossed the Atlantic to be unveiled to the American public.

“A beautiful display of all her items and dresses. It’s a lovely way to commemorate the 40th anniversary of my mother’s death, here in the United States. I am very, very happy to have been able to see the exhibition. This is a fine illustration of the very strong ties of friendship between the Principality and the United States“, Prince Albert II declared to Monaco Info.

LIRE AUSSI : Princess Charlene shares Hallowe’en photo of princely twins

© Zaid Hamid / Embassy of Monaco

Cartier Exhibition – New York

After years of refurbishment work, the Cartier shop on Fifth Avenue in New York has reopened and is about to unveil a new exhibition that Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene had the privilege of previewing. Also in honour of Princess Grace, the building contains the “Princess Grace Lounge” on the first floor, which is a pretty pastel green colour, and filled with a large amount of jewellery.