A few days earlier, the Princess had also posted a photo of the twins in their school uniform.

The Principality celebrated Hallowe’en in style. With games, workshops and parties for the bigger ones, the children of Monaco were able to celebrate All Saints’ Eve as tradition dictates. Crown Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella were no exception to the rule and posed for Princess Charlène in their creepiest costumes.

The Princess posted the scary snap on her Instagram account with the caption “Happy Halloween” . It shows Crown Prince Jacques, dressed in an elegant vampire costume, complete with a smart cane, and white makeup with red at the mouth.

Princess Gabriella went for a pumpkin costume, with an orange dress and green tights, and orange hair with a matching headband. On her cheeks, two small scar-y scars!

© Instagram hshprincessecharlene

SEE ALSO: 13 Monegasque words to celebrate autumn and Hallowe’en

The children posed in front of an orange and black backdrop covered in spider webs. The photo drew many reactions from Internet users, congratulating the Twins on their costumes.

A few days earlier, Princess Charlene posted another picture of the Twins, looking a little more well-behaved this time, and dressed in their NBF school uniforms.

© Instagram hshprincessecharlene

Princess Charlene captioned the photo of the smiling children with the caption “Growing so fast ” . Again, Internet users were full of praise for the Twins, with some even trying to decide which of the two looked the most like Prince Albert II or Princess Charlene.