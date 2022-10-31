A film-concert, a drone show, a musical comedy and a concert will brighten up November 19 and the preceding days.

It’s National Day soon! To mark the occasion, Monaco Town Hall is organising four shows to celebrate the event in style. Open to Monegasques and residents, the shows are entirely free.

The National Day festivities begin on 9 November with a film-concert for ages 5 and over. At 3pm, two Beatbox Loopstation champions, SARO and Alexinho, will be accompanying the film Oggy & les cafards (Oggy & the cockroaches) at the Espace Léo Ferré.

On the eve of the National Holiday, at 8pm, a drone show will light up the sky above the Prince’s Palace. For 12 minutes, 200 drones will move to the rhythm of the music, in a show that was thought up and choreographed by the Monegasque company MC-Clic.

Shortly afterwards, at 9pm, the Espace Léo Ferré will host the group “Les Franglaises”. The troupe will perform a high-spirited musical comedy with some of the greatest hits of English music, literally translated into French.

To finish the Fête Nationale itself on a high note, sisters Camille and Julie Berthollet will interpret “the captivating world of series of yesterday and today through the most beautiful musical themes composed for the small screen” on violin and cello.

SEE ALSO: 13 (lucky) Monegasque words to celebrate autumn and Hallowe’en

Invitations should be collected from the Espace Léo Ferré on Thursday 3 November for Monegasques and on Friday 4 November for Residents, between 8.30 am and 6 pm. Don’t forget to bring your identity card, residents’ card or livret de famille to prove your status.

More details: Monaco Town Hall