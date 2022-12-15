Local shopkeepers brighten up Monaco before Christmas

On offer: seeing Father Christmas and free activities in the most emblematic places in Monaco.

Christmas is coming, the Principality is celebrating and so are the shopkeepers. Until 30 December, shopkeepers will be organising celebrations in each neighbourhood.

Whether in the pedestrian streets of the Condamine district, in the historic lanes of Monaco-Ville, on the Larvotto esplanade or on the Boulevard des Moulins, Father Christmas will be stopping at one of these emblematic Principality spots each afternoon. Musicians and fairy tale characters will be there too, to add to the magic.

Santa's schedule: