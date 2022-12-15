Local shopkeepers brighten up Monaco before Christmas
On offer: seeing Father Christmas and free activities in the most emblematic places in Monaco.
Christmas is coming, the Principality is celebrating and so are the shopkeepers. Until 30 December, shopkeepers will be organising celebrations in each neighbourhood.
Whether in the pedestrian streets of the Condamine district, in the historic lanes of Monaco-Ville, on the Larvotto esplanade or on the Boulevard des Moulins, Father Christmas will be stopping at one of these emblematic Principality spots each afternoon. Musicians and fairy tale characters will be there too, to add to the magic.
Santa's schedule:
- Wednesday 14 December from 2 to 6 pm on Boulevard des Moulins
- Thursday 15 December for 2 to 6 pm at la Condamine
- Friday 16 December from 2 to 6 pm on Boulevard des Moulins
- Saturday 17 December from 2 to 6 pm in Monaco-Ville
- Wednesday 21 December from 1 to 5 pm at the Larvotto
- Thursday 22 December from 2 to 6 pm at la Condamine
- Friday 23 December from 2 to 6 pm on Boulevard des Moulins
- Monday 26 December from 1 to 5 pm at the Larvotto
- Tuesday 27 December from 2 to 6 pm at la Condamine
- Wednesday 28 December from 2 to 6pm in Monaco-Ville
- Thursday 29 December from 1 to 5 pm at the Larvotto
- Friday 30 December from 2 to 6 pm in Monaco-Ville