Content creators and Elite Group players put on a show at eToro Football on the Rock

AS Monaco organised the eToro Football on the Rock event on Thursday at the La Turbie Performance Centre, pitting two mixed teams of content creators and players from the Elite Group.

After a close-fought and spectacular match, the #ForYou team won against the #LaDiagonale team (11-10) watched from the touchlines by a certain Gaël Monfils. Céline Dept was named MVP of the match.

Romain Boisaubert/Monaco Tribune

