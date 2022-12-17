Friendly: AS Monaco win against Empoli

Philippe Clement's men showed great solidity to win (0-1) their friendly match vs. a classy Empoli side, more than a week after the draw against Sevilla.

Thanks to the first professional goal by Edan Diop (18) just before the break (44') with a strike from the right, the Monegasques won against the Italians of Empoli.

In the the wake of the young talents Felix Lemarechal, Nazim Babai, Mamadou Coulibaly, Eliesse Ben Seghir and Jordan Semedo Varela, all of whom came into play during the match, Wissam Ben Yedder's teammates showed admirable defensive resilience to maintain their advantage.

The next meeting for AS Monaco is this Saturday against Fiorentina.

The composition : Didillon – E.Diop (Babai 67th), Maripan, Sarr, Jakobs (Semedo Varela 76th) – Akliouche (Ben Seghir 76th), Jean Lucas (Coulibaly 76th), Matazo, Minamino (Diatta 46th), Volland (Lemarechal 60th), Ben Yedder (c)

