The “Chemin des Crèches” in Monaco

There are around sixty nativity scenes to be discovered on the circuit.

The traditional Chemin des Crèches, created in 2014 by Prince Albert II, is back. Some sixty creches can be admired along a circuit from the Rampe Major to the Rocher, up until 8 January 2023.

The Grand Chalet, located on the Place du Palais, pays tribute to Prince AlbertIin the centenary year of his death. The chalet's decor is reminiscent of the interior of a ship and is a reference to his travels and scientific missions. Small nativity scenes from different countries he visited will be part of the circuit.

Christmas Village Spitsbergen style – end of year festivities

One of the nativity scenes, located on the Rampe Major. © Gaetan Luci / Prince's Palace

Don't miss out on the impressive creche on the Place de la Statue de la Mer, commissioned by the Principality in the early 19th century. Made by Aubagne's head roadmender, Antoine Simon, it features 25 figures. It has been fully restored. 10 years' work was required to make it ready for view at this 2022/2023 edition.

The detailed map of the Chemin de Crèches is available on the association's website.