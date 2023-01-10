Monaco's Best
In brief

Why were the trains not running early yesterday evening?

By Paul Charoy
Published on 10 January 2023
gare sncf monaco train
©Monaco Tribune
Rail traffic was disrupted between Monaco and Ventimiglia last night between 6 and 9 pm. 

“An accident has occurred in Menton Garavan. A person has been hit by a train”, according to the SNCF TER Sud Twitter account.

It seems the accident took place at around 6 pm. As a result, all train traffic between Monaco and Ventimiglia came to a standstill, while the emergency services responded.

Service started to gradually return to normal at around 8 pm.