February’s must-see events in and around Monaco

The famous Nice carnival is on this month, but that’s not all!

Nice Carnival

It is undoubtedly the biggest winter event on the Riviera. The theme of the 150th edition of Nice’s Carnival is « Roi des Trésors du Monde » (King of World Treasures), and it will run from Friday 10 to Sunday 26 February 2023. Day- and night-time “Corsi carnavalesques” (Parades of Light) and Flower Battles are on the programme. Find out all about it on the event’s website.

© Nice Carnival Organisers

The Menton Lemon Festival

The famous Lemon Festival is being held at the same time as the Nice Carnival, from Saturday 11 to Sunday 26 February, Between the Golden Fruit parades and the vitamin-packed Night Parades, the 200,000 annual visitors are always guaranteed a real spectacle.

In this new edition, they will also be able to admire the exhibition of citrus designs in the Biovès gardens and visit the Salon de l’Artisanat (Handicrafts Fair), as well as the Orchid Festival with its unforgettable scents. Details on the event’s website.

© Menton town hall

Monaco Anime Game International Conferences (MAGIC)

MAGIC is one of Europe’s biggest video gaming, pop culture and digital events. Organised every two years, this year’s event will take place on Saturday 25 and Sunday 26 February, from 9 am to 7 pm at the Grimaldi Forum. On the programme: conferences and round tables, book signings, exhibitions, manga competitions.. Admission is free, but limited to 3,000 visitors. Registration is required, via the event website.

© Fabbio Galatioto

The Porsche exhibition

Calling all luxury car lovers! The Porsche exhibition is for you! From Monday 20 February to Monday 20 March, 10 am to 6 pm, in the Prince of Monaco’s Car Collection, visitors will be able to discover twelve of the most emblematic racing and sports cars by the German manufacturer, which is celebrating its 75th anniversary this year. More details in our article.

© Prince’s Palace of Monaco

The Monaco Run

Get out your best running gear! On Saturday 11 and Sunday 12 February, the more energetic amongst us will be pushing themselves at the Monaco Run, on the Quai Albert 1er . The running event organises circuits of varying distances for all levels. A word to the wise – there are only about a hundred bibs left for the 10k, according to the event’s website.