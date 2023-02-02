The Prince’s Car Collection to welcome 12 Porsches

From 20 February to 20 March 2023, Monaco will host a Porsche sports car exhibition.

The Cercle des Amis de la Collection de Voitures du Prince Albert II (Friends of the Prince’s Car Collection) wanted to pay tribute to the German manufacturer to mark its 75th anniversary. The Cercle is passionate about cars, especially racing cars, and its members include collectors, former drivers and enthusiasts.

The Prince’s Car Collection heads for the coast

An exhibition on Port Hercules, in the Prince’s Car Collection, where the public will be able to see twelve of Porsche’s most emblematic racing and sports cars. Some of the models are on loan from the Porsche Heritage and Museum Department in Stuttgart, the city where the car manufacturer was born.

These include three 911 models and a 908 “long tail”, along with the 24-hours of Le Mans winning 917 and 962C models, as well as the 911 GT1 in Champion Racing livery that won the US championship in 1998. A 908 “short tail” model from 1969 that belongs to the Prince’s collection will be on display, as well as a competition car driven by Hans Herrmann and Kurt Ahrens in 1968 at the Austrian Grand Prix.

Practical details: