Prince Albert II, Princess Stephanie, Louis Ducruet, and Andrea and Pierre Casiraghi made the trip to discover and unveil the new premises.

The Car Collection has left the Terrasses de Fontvieille. The Collection is now located on the Port Hercule, at 54 Route de la Piscine. After 10 years of planning and preparation, the cars have finally found a venue that showcases them even better.

The 3500m² space is brand new and accommodates 100 cars in a minimalist decor so as not to detract from the beauty of the vehicles.

Occupying two levels, part of the premises is below sea level. A feat for this building, which sits a few metres from the Mediterranean . The Prince said he was: ” very happy to see the completion of this very fine project. It tells a family history but also the relationship between the automobile and the Principality. I am very happy for the collection to have a new showcase.”

© Communication Department / Michael Alesi

© Axel Bastello / Prince’s Palace

Prince Rainier III began the Collection in the 1950s. Passionate about cars, the Prince decided to set them up on the Terraces of Fontvieille in 1993. 30 years later, they now have a brand new setting.

The collection can be seen from 8 July, from 10 am to 7 pm, at a price of €10 for adults and €5 for children and students.

