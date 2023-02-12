Ligue 1: AS Monaco dismantles PSG in fine style

AS Monaco continued their exceptional form by reigning triumphant against the mighty Paris Saint-Germain at the Stade Louis II, with a brace from Wissam Ben Yedder and a strike from Aleksandr Golovin propelling them to a smashing 3-1 victory.

The Match

Eager to begin in positive fashion against one of the premier teams in European football, this is exactly what ASM did, for they raced to an early lead through Golovin’s fourth minute goal.

Beginning the match with gusto, determination and maturity, Philippe Clement’s men impressively held their own to start the clash. Les Monegasques crucially capitalised again on their ascendancy when Ben Yedder doubled their advantage on 18 minutes when he coolly applied the finishing touch after Krepin Diatta’s wicked pressing to regain the ball.

While Monaco came close to flexing their muscles further, as the returning Eliesse Ben Seghir and Ruben Aguilar narrowly missed, it would be PSG who scored next courtesy of Warren Zaire-Emery.

ASM quickly restored their two-goal advantage just before the stroke of half time via the masterful Ben Yedder, who outfoxed Gianluigi Donnarumma in net for the Parisian giants.

Knowing Christophe Galtier’s men would come out eager to find an avenue back into the match, ASM deserve immense credit for defending diligently and maintaining their organisation to limit PSG to just one second half shot. In addition, it also warrants mention how they still produced some dangerous offensive passages to keep the away side on their toes.

Ultimately seeing out the game brilliantly to record a memorable 3-1 win to extend their undefeated Ligue 1 streak to eight matches, this was a fixture littered with upside for ASM.

Clement’s Debrief

“We had a very good match with players who were very concentrated, committed and strong collectively, whether it was the starters or those who entered during the match,” explained the delighted Belgian afterwards.

“Today, everyone should be happy and proud of their performance. It’s a great victory tonight and it made everyone at the club happy to see the Stade Louis-II so full. I think everyone who saw this performance will be happy when they go home.

“Today, I see a team that is growing week by week and month by month. The objective is to continue to progress together. But there is huge potential for improvement, both in terms of individuality and as a squad. I’m focused on that and not on the ranking of others.”

“I’m very happy with what I saw in the structure with and without the ball. It becomes more natural for all players. In addition, they have an ability to adapt when the opponent changes systems, and this becomes clear in what they must do in each situation. There are more automatisms between them, and this is the case for all players in the squad. It’s very important for a team that wants to be successful and I see it more and more.”

Defining figures

By the numbers, the fact Monaco bettered their foes in terms of expected goals (3.10 to 1.11), total shots (19 to 7), shots on target (9 to 2), big chances created (6 to 1), tackles won (16 to 11), overall duels won (61 to 45) and successful dribbles (16 to 11) aptly illustrated they were deserved winners.

Bayer Leverkusen awaits

Up next for ASM is their captivating Round of 32 first leg clash with Bayer Leverkusen in the Europa League, where they’ll be keen to translate their dazzling domestic form into their European adventures.