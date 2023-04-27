Monaco Government recommends vaccination against HPV

As part of European Vaccination Week, from 23 to 29 April, the Department of Health and Social Affairs is stressing the importance of vaccination against HPV.

HPV, or human papillomavirus, is the leading cause of uterine cancer, responsible for more than half a million cases worldwide, and 340,000 deaths in 2020. The government states that “cervical cancer is the 4th most common cancer in women, while HPV is a major cause of oropharyngeal and anal cancer in men.”

The virus is passed on during sexual intercourse, both heterosexual and homosexual, and is the most common sexually transmitted infection in humans.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) wants to “improve access to HPV screening, especially for women over 30 years of age, every 3-5 years, but also to eliminate cervical cancer through vaccination.”

Four recognised vaccines

There are currently four WHO-recognised vaccines, against type 16 and 18 HPV in particular, which together cause over 50% of cervical cancers. Scientific data has measured a drop of more than 86% in infections in vaccinated young women between 14-19 years of age, and more than 71% in those in their 20s. No major side effects have ever been reported. It is therefore recommended that young girls between the ages of 9 and 14 are vaccinated, preferably before they start becoming sexually active. Young boys can also be vaccinated, to prevent related cancers.

Vaccinations can be provided by your doctor and the Monegasque government states, as a reminder, that “HPV vaccination is covered by health insurance if prescribed by your doctor in accordance with the marketing authorisation.”