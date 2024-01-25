Monaco Government recommends HPV vaccination

HPV, or human papillomavirus, is the leading cause of uterine cancer, responsible for more than half a million cases worldwide, and 340,000 deaths in 2020. © Unsplash

The World Health Organisation estimates that cervical cancer is the 4th biggest cause of cancer worldwide, and also the 4th biggest cause of cancer-related deaths in women.

As the new year begins, the Prince’s Government is warning of the dangers of human papillomaviruses (HPV). These are highly contagious viruses that infect the skin and mucous membranes. “90% of men and women will have at least one HPV-related infection in their lifetime. The great danger lies in the fact that the virus goes unnoticed, but can cause oral and genital cancers.”

Papillomaviruses are the leading cause of uterine cancer, with more than half a million cases worldwide, and 340,000 deaths in 2020. “It is not only women who are affected: out of 10 cancers caused by HPV, 4 will affect men,” says the Government, adding that since December 2023, “vaccination against HPV is 100% reimbursed for all Monegasque social security beneficiaries.”

An anti-cancer vaccine

The Government is urging parents to have their girls and boys vaccinated from the age of 11. Two doses six months apart are necessary, with no boosters required afterwards.

“The vaccine we are offering for your child has been on the market since 2006 and is made using conventional technology. The vaccine triggers the body’s defences against the virus proteins, to prevent the virus from entering the person’s system. The vaccine is recommended by the WHO for both girls and boys.”

