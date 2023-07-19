Fireworks, entertainment, gourmet chalets… What not to miss this summer at Port Hercule

The entire programme planned by Monaco's Town Council for this summer is open access - © Communication Department / Michael Alesi

Monaco Town Council has pulled out all the stops to cater for all ages!

There’s no excuse for being bored during the summer holidays in Monaco. From Friday 14 July to Sunday 20 August 2023, the carousel, the “Crazy Kart” go-karts for ages 3 and up, two basketball courts, a trampoline and duck fishing will all be open to the public on the Darse from 4.30 pm to 10.30 pm.

Shaded and planted areas will be set up especially for passers-by who are looking to cool down – © Monaco Town Council

In addition, a taster of the “Monet en pleine lumière” (Monet in full light) summer exhibition will be organised in partnership with the Grimaldi Forum.

Specialities from the “Sites Historiques Grimaldi de Monaco”

A new feature: sales chalets and gourmet stands with the “Grimaldi of Monaco Historic Sites” label will be open to the public from 6pm to 11pm. Visitors will be able to buy biscuits, honey, jams, cider and nougat, as well as a wide range of cosmetics and ceramics.

Official poster © Monaco Town Council

Diary dates: Fireworks evenings will take place on Saturday 22 July and Saturday 5 August at 10pm. On these dates, the attractions and stands will close at midnight.

Further information on +377 93 15 06 02 / www.mairie.mc