Ozone air pollution: Government information

According to air quality data, measured by the Environment Department, the information threshold for ozone pollution, 180 µg/m3, is likely to be reached today.

Ozone pollution results from the sun’s action on certain vehicle and industrial pollutants. High temperatures and low winds aggravate the pollution because they are not conducive to dispersing the pollutants that are being released into the air. The Government of Monaco has issued a number of recommendations to reduce the emission of pollutants into the atmosphere:

Health recommendations

For at-risk groups (pregnant women, infants and young children, people over 65, people with cardiovascular conditions, cardiac or respiratory issues, asthmatics) or sensitive individuals (people who tend to be affected during pollution peaks and/or whose symptoms appear or are aggravated during peaks):

Keep strenuous physical activity and sport outdoors to a minimum; indoor activities can be pursued;

Avoid outings during the hottest part of the day;

Opt for shorter outings and those that require the least effort;

If you experience breathing or heart problems (e.g. shortness of breath, wheezing, palpitations), seek advice from your pharmacist or consult your doctor.

Recommendations for road users:

Prefer non-polluting modes of transport for short journeys;

Cut down the use of cars for private and business travel by using public transport and car pooling;

Avoid travel on and around major highways during peak times;

Other recommendations:

Put off any maintenance or cleaning work that requires the use of solvents, paints, varnishes, etc.

Air quality is continuously monitored in Monaco. There are five monitoring stations, located in rue Grimaldi, boulevard Charles III, place des Moulins, Fontvieille and quai Antoine Ier. Air pollutants such as nitrogen oxides, sulphur dioxide, carbon monoxide, dust and ozone are constantly measured.