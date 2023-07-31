Where to taste the best seafood in Monaco?

Here are four specialist establishments, where you can enjoy expertly-prepared seafood platters.

Like all good seaside destinations, Monaco boasts many seafood restaurants. Here are four addresses to suit all budgets and tastes.

1. La Pêcherie U’Luvassu

“U’Luvassu” is Monegasque for wolf-fish, an “emblematic fish of major economic importance for small-scale Mediterranean fisheries” – © Pêcherie U’Luvassu

Incomparably fresh products at reasonable prices – that’s the magic formula of the founders of U’Luvassu (wolffish in Monegasque). At the helm are Sami, a seafood import/export specialist, and Eric Rinaldi, who comes from a line of four generations of fishermen.

The restaurant has a range of platters to take away, or enjoy on their terrace in a friendly atmosphere. It’s a great way to discover the special U Luvassu n°3 oysters, as well as a whole selection of freshly caught shellfish and crustaceans!

Practical details:

8 Quai de l’Hirondelle, 98 000 Monaco

Information and bookings +377 97 77 07 51 or hello@ma-poissonnerie.mc

Open Monday to Saturday from 7 am to 10.30 pm

€€

2. Les Perles de Monte-Carlo

“Les Perles de Monte-Carlo” are exceptional, Monaco-bred oysters – © Les Perles de Monte-Carlo

If you’re having oysters in Monaco, you definitely need to try the Perles de Monte-Carlo (Monte-Carlo pearls). The port de Fontvieille has been home to “a piece of Brittany at the foot of the Prince’s Palace,” founded by two biologists in 2011. You can sample exceptional oysters that are bred in Monaco: the famous “Perles de Monte-Carlo” (Monte-Carlo Pearls). But that’s not all: clams, prawns, langoustines, sea urchins, lobsters and gravlax salmon are also on the menu.

You can choose to enjoy your platter in the calm surroundings of the port, as well as a nice glass of organic wine to go with it, or order it to take away.

Practical details:

Quai Jean-Charles Rey, 98000 Monaco

Réservation is required on +377 97 77 84 31

Open Monday to Saturday from 12 noon to 2.30 pm and evenings on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 7 pm to 10 pm

€€

3. Le Quai des Artistes

For almost 25 years, the Quai des Artistes has welcomed its customers in a setting that combines Parisian brasserie and Mediterranean sunshine – © Quai des Artistes

A renowned brasserie in the port, and with a style inspired by Parisian establishments, this institution was founded in 1999. Right from the outset, Monegasques would rub shoulders with painters and sculptors from the studios founded by Prince Rainier III.

Today, the Quai des Artistes is still busy, providing customers with tasty platters of prawns, oysters (including the famous ‘Perles noires’ (black pearls), whelks, langoustines and lobsters, as well as many other seafood specialities, such as seared octopus, fish soup and sole meunière.

Practical details:

4 Quai Antoine 1er, 98000 Monaco

Information and bookings +377 97 97 97 77 or info@quaidesartistes.com

Open every day from 12 noon to 2.30 pm and from 7.30 pm to 10.30 pm

€€€

4. Gaia

There are also prestigious Gaia restaurants in London, Doha and Dubai – © Gaia Monte-Carlo

Something special to celebrate? Or just in the mood for an exceptional evening out? The Gaia restaurant, in the heart of Monte-Carlo, is THE reference!

With a mouthwatering selection of fish from the market, whether you like it raw, cooked with speciota, grilled, in a salt crust or ‘harissa style’, you’re bound to find something to suit your taste. You can also opt for one of the chef’s suggestions: the ‘Plateau de la mer’, with its carefully selected tartares and sashimi.

Practical details: