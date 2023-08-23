French Riviera on orange heatwave alert

In Monaco too, temperatures have soared well above the 30°C mark - © Monaco Tribune / Paul Charoy

Temperatures are still rising. Four French départements have been put on red alert.

The French met office, Météo France, issued an orange ‘heatwave’ warning for the Riviera, including Monaco, on Sunday August 20. Little wonder since, both on the coast and inland, the 30°C bar is reached in the morning, and afternoon temperatures rise well beyond that.

Météo France is reporting particularly high temperatures in the Var, especially near Gonfaron and Draguignan, with temperatures hovering around 38 – 39°C on Tuesday. Overnight temperatures are slightly cooler, between 21 and 27°C. The all-time record for the warmest night was broken in Nice last night, with the lowest temperature recorded at 28.6°C. According to Nice-Matin, the previous record of 28.1°C was set on 7 August 2015.

In the evening it is important to let the cooler air in, the authorities point out, however. Similarly, it is advisable to keep shutters closed during the day and avoid exposure to the sun as much as possible between midday and 4pm. Make sure you stay well hydrated throughout the day, eat well and stay where it is cool(er).

At present, four French départements are on red heatwave alert: Drôme, Ardèche, Rhône and Haute-Loire.

In France, a toll-free number has been set up: “Canicule info service“. This heatwave hotline can be reached on 0800 06 66 66 (calls are free between 9am and 7pm from a landline in France).