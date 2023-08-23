When is the traditional Monegasque picnic, “U Cavagnëtu”?

The "U Cavagnëtu" picnic brings together Monegasques and the Princely Family - © Sébastien Darrasse and Mairie de Monaco

As every year, the meeting place is Parc Princesse Antoinette.

It is a must-do event in the Principality. The traditional Monegasque picnic “U Cavagnëtu” will be held on 9 September.

Monaco Town Hall mentions that the Parc Princess Antoinette, where the event will take place, will be closed to the public from 4 to 13 September inclusive.

Please note that the Cabanon des Jeux (the mini-golf snack bar) will stay open, except on 9 September, while the mini-golf course will be closed from 8 to 9 September inclusive. Entrance will be via the Boulevard de Belgique only.

The annual picnic is an opportunity for Monegasques to enjoy a relaxed moment together, with the Princely Family in attendance. Traditional dances, an open-air mass and local specialities are all part of the event, created in 1931 by Charles Bellando de Castro.