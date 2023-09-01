Covid-19 Eris variant: Prince’s Government urges caution

There has been an upsurge in Covid-19 cases in the Principality and the neighbouring region © (Illustration from 2021) Communication Department

A spike in Covid-19 cases has been recorded in the Principality and neighbouring region, due to the emergence of a new EG.5 variant, also known as “Eris”, which is a subvariant of the Omicron strain.

With the start of the new school year on the horizon, the Minister for Health and Social Affairs stressed that “The Covid-19 virus is still going around. However, at present, the situation does not warrant any restrictive measures, given the minor symptoms caused by the latest strain of the virus, and the lack of impact on the Princess Grace Hospital Centre. Nevertheless, we must remain extremely vigilant, and continue to take common-sense measures such as wearing a mask in case of symptoms and ensuring booster vaccinations are up-to-date, particularly for people at risk from severe forms of the disease and the over-60s.”

Christophe Robino also pointed out that “although there is no compulsory quarantine in the event of a positive test, it is recommended that patients consult their GP if symptoms persist, and the doctor is free to prescribe time off work if individual situations require it.”

Princess Grace Hospital comes out of health crisis “much more effective”

A new vaccine that is effective against the new strain “is currently in the process of being approved by the international health authorities, with the aim of it being rolled out before the winter season,” says the Government.

As a reminder, in the Principality, vaccination appointments can be obtained very quickly by contacting the Monegasque screening centre on (+377) 97.98.83.02.