Prince Albert II visits Monegasque Olympic Athletes Association

The Association Monégasque des Athlètes Olympiques (AMAO – Monegasque Olympic Athletes Association) organised a friendly get-together for its members in the presence of Prince Albert II on Tuesday 5 September at Monte-Carlo Bay.

The event showcased the association’s different initiatives, including the Olympians Clean Up and its visits to schools in the Principality to pass on the values of the Olympic movement.

In his speech, AMAO President Jérémy Bottin paid tribute to Prince Rainier Ill for his involvement in Monegasque youth and sport.

Monegasque athletes hailed for their performances

He also praised the latest results achieved by the Monegasque Olympians at the Games of the Small States of Europe in Malta and at the European Games in Krakow.

And he spared a thought for those who are about to set out on their quest to qualify for the Olympic Games in Paris in 2024.

A relaxed evening at Monte-Carlo Bay (Photo ©Prince’s Palace/Axel Bastello)

AMAO President Jérémy Bottin (Photo ©Prince’s Palace/Axel Bastello)