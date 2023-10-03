Carinthia VII, largest superyacht at Monaco Yacht Show

Built in 2002, the 97.2-metre superyacht recently underwent a refit, which will be on display for the first time at MYS 2023.

You’ll need to walk for a few minutes to see it. Right at the end of Quai Rainier III, the Carinthia VII is hogging the limelight and the space! This is not the first time that the giant of the seas has taken part in the Monaco Yacht Show.

The first time, in 2022, the Carinthia VII, built by the Lürssen shipbuilding company, was up for sale through the leading agency in the field, Fraser Yachts. According to the latest news, the last recorded selling price for the yacht was €95,000,000. Although the amount of the actual transaction is not officially known, its sale was the highest of 2022 in this sector. The 2023 version of the Carinthia VII boasts a refit, in particular a redesign of the outer decks to create new lounges and spaces.

The Carinthia VII and its six decks © Lürssen

Built for Austrian billionaire Heidi Horten in 2002, the Carinthia VII spans six decks and can accommodate 12 guests in 8 cabins: 6 on the main deck, and a seventh and eighth on the owner’s deck, reserved for the owner and potential VIPs.

Gym, cinema, hammam, sauna, 12-metre swimming pool, heliport… And yet this extravagant vessel only ranks 57th on the list of the world’s biggest luxury yachts. It is now also available on the rental market for the first time. The starting price for a week on board is €1,400,000.