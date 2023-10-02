Exceptional ball in honour of Prince Rainier III arrives in Monte-Carlo

The charity ball will be part of the Centenary celebrations of the birth of Prince Rainier III - © Georges Lukomski - Prince's Palace archives

An evening “in the style of the great balls attended by Prince Rainier and Princess Grace in the 20th century.”

The Monte-Carlo Société des Bains de Mer is planning a magnificent tribute to the Builder Prince on 20 October.

As part of the celebrations to mark the centenary of Prince Rainier III, SBM is organising a sumptuous ball “in the style of the great balls attended by Prince Rainier and Princess Grace in the past, in the 20th century,” as the group’s Chairman and CEO, Stéphane Valeri, explained.

The special guests will gather in the atrium of the Casino de Monte-Carlo for this magnificent, but also charitable, event.

The Princely Family and the National Council pay tribute to Prince Rainier III

An exhibition in the Jardins des Boulingrins

While the ball is not open to the general public, given the size of the atrium, an exhibition in honour of the Builder Prince has been on display since 25 September in the Jardins des Boulingrins.

Open to all, it will remain in place until December 31. It contains pictures and photographs of how the Place du Casino has evolved since the birth of Prince Rainier III in 1923.